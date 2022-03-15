CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MSCI by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after buying an additional 55,624 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,247,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $457.33 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $403.60 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $592.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.