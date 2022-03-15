Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Dairy Farm International’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of DFI stock opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.37. Dairy Farm International has a 1 year low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.81.
About Dairy Farm International
