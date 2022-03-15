Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Dairy Farm International’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DFI stock opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.37. Dairy Farm International has a 1 year low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.81.

About Dairy Farm International (Get Rating)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

