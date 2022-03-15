Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON DGI9 opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 99.50 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.73.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

