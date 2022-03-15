Analysts Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. Standard Motor Products reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:SMP opened at $45.03 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

In related news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090 and have sold 13,041 shares worth $589,486. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.