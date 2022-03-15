Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.16 on April 4th

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the bank on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Itaú Corpbanca has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Corpbanca to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $970.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

