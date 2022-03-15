Brokerages Set Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) PT at $5.10

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.
SNMRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.
OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.15 on Friday. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
