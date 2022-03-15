Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 188 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

