Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 441.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.