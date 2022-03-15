Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,722,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

