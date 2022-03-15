Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,440 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

