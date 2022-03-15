Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 983,900 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

