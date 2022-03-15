Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Update

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 785,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 13th total of 598,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 194,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $266.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.40.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

