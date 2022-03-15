Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Short Interest Update

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,370,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 38,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock worth $1,046,857,167.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

