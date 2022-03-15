NuShares Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $226,991.39 and $5.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014441 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,167,111,116 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,641,980 coins. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

