Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

