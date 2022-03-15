iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $108.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.