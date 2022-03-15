12,313 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.