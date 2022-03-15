17,764 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,729,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,254,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,288,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.