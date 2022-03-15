975 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $284.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.04. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.