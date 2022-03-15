Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

