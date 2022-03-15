Brokerages Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Price Target at $89.57

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.57.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE AEE opened at $87.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $77.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

