CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. CareCloud updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.96. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CareCloud by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CareCloud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CareCloud by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at $173,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

