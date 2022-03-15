Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE:CMTG opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.
