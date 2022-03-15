Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:CMTG opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

