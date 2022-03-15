Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE SYK opened at $245.85 on Tuesday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.73.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,562,000 after purchasing an additional 588,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
