Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SYK opened at $245.85 on Tuesday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,562,000 after purchasing an additional 588,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

