Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 11,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

