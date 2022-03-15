NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 548,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 99.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,331,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,040,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,211,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

