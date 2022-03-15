Banta Asset Management LP Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Banta Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,775 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13,319.6% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,393,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,032,000 after acquiring an additional 379,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 68,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,808,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,704,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 86,979 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

