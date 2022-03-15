Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

