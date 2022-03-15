Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will post ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.76) and the highest is ($1.02). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to $14.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCT. StockNews.com downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after buying an additional 585,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 152,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

