Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives $27.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

ILPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

