Emerald Advisors LLC Has $586,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $5,987,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 104,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $332.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

