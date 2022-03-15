Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,032 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

