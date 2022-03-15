Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $21.09 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,805,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,886,000 after purchasing an additional 226,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,776,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $250.38 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.15 and a 200-day moving average of $326.94.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.