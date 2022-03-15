Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Dan Falk Sells 262 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Dan Falk sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $21,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after buying an additional 858,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,010 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 386,093 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 359,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

