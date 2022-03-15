Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) is Banta Asset Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Banta Asset Management LP increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after acquiring an additional 84,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 398,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 348,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 341,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

