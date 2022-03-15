TI Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

NYSE:T opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

