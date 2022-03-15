ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

