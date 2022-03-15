Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,497,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $275.94 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.