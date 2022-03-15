Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,688.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,688.43 ($73.97).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($85.88) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($73.34) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.22) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.17) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,938 ($64.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,703 ($61.16) and a one year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.00). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,269.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,285.09. The stock has a market cap of £7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.93) per share. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

