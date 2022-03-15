8PAY Trading Down 42.6% Over Last 7 Days (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $38,038.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.42 or 0.06529169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.55 or 0.99857436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00040248 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

