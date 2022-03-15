ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $652,058.69

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $652,058.69 and $343.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00360431 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00073539 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00093213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

