TI Trust Inc. Buys New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

