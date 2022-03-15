TI Trust Inc. Buys New Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

