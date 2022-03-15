Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Up 64.9% in February

Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the February 13th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of DMTTF stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Small Pharma has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.