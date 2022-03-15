KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $320.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $284.49 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

