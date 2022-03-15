Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 692,800 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the February 13th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair lowered Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lifesci Capital lowered Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 188,834 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 641,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 40,155 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRMR stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

