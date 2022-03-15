LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

NYSE RAMP opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 69.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 102,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

