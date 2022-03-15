Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Mueller Industries has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.31. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,715,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,343,000 after buying an additional 117,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 93,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 99,274 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.