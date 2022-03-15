NWF Group plc (NWF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on May 3rd

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:NWF opened at GBX 208.60 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.35. NWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.99). The company has a market capitalization of £102.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get NWF Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.