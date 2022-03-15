CTS Co. (CTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

CTS has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CTS to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

CTS opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.73. CTS has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CTS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CTS by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CTS by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

